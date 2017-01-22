Venus Williams defeats Mona Barthel in straight sets (6-3, 7-5) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. (0:46)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It was tough at the top for Angelique Kerber on Sunday at the Australian Open, with the No. 1 seed going out in a fourth-round upset.

Defending women's champion Kerber lost 6-3, 6-2 to Coco Vandeweghe in a night match that finished at six minutes past midnight.

Hours earlier, Andy Murray was beaten in four sets by 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev, on the same court, meaning it's the first time in the Open era that both No. 1 seeds have been knocked out of the Australian Open before the quarterfinals.

Vandeweghe had never been past the third round at the season-opening Grand Slam, and lost in the first round here last year. But she pounded Kerber with a powerful forehand, clubbing 13 of her 30 winners from that wing.

"I think it's my first win over a world No. 1 I guess. I'll take it," Vandeweghe said on court after the match. "I faked it a lot, because I was feeling a bit crap out there. You have to fake it until you make it. I just had to pick my spots and trust my game."

Kerber saved a match point in the first round last year before winning her first major title, beating Serena Williams in the final. She replaced Williams atop the rankings after winning the U.S. Open.

Vandeweghe will next face No. 7-seed Garbine Muguruza.

Kerber is first women's top seed to lose to unseeded opponent at Aussie Open since Maria Sharapova in 2007.

Serena Williams can retake the No. 1 ranking from Kerber if she wins the Australian Open. Kerber is only 4-3 to start 2017.

Venus Williams, at 36 the oldest of the 128 women to line up for this Australian Open, is playing her 73rd major, the most among all active players.

Venus Williams advances to the quarterfinals at Melbourne for the ninth time in her career but only the second time in the past seven years. Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Remarkably, she is through to the quarterfinals for the ninth time but only the second time in the past seven years. On Sunday, she dispatched German qualifier Mona Barthel 6-3, 7-5 with another solid effort.

"This is why you do all the hard work in the offseason," Williams, still breathing hard, said in her on-court interview. "She played well today. So many balls came back. I was really challenged."

History says the No. 13-seeded Venus is somehow turning back the clock. The last time she reached the quarters of a major without dropping a set was the 2010 US Open. The last time she reached the quarters here without the loss of a set was 2008.

Williams has lost to players ranked outside the top 100 only twice in majors, and one of them was four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters, who was unseeded at the 2009 US Open when she mounted a comeback after retirement.

The difference in this match? Both players created 10 break-point opportunities, but Venus converted four of them, as opposed to two for Barthel, who reached the fourth round of a major for the first time. Williams won 11 of the 17 rallies that featured nine shots or more -- surprising considering that Barthel is more than a decade younger.

As remarkable as her run has been, Williams has been fortunate with respect to the draw. Barthel is ranked No. 181 in the world and occupied the spot that would have gone to No. 4 Simona Halep, a former Grand Slam finalist, had she not crashed out in the first round.

No. 19 Kiki Bertens, who knocked Kerber out of the 2016 French Open, and Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig were also removed from Venus' path. In the third round, Venus defeated No. 87-ranked Duan Ying-Ying.

"I'm pushing forward to the future, and the past is something that I learn from and not something I dwell on," Williams said when asked about her longevity. "So that is how I see things. But honestly, it's just good scheduling. Throughout my whole career, I have never overplayed. And I think that saves you mentally and physically.

"I think I was born to play this game, I really do."

Williams added: "I've been blessed enough to do something I love. I grew so big and tall, I can cover the court. I was meant to do this."

Because they are on opposite sides of the draw, theoretically Venus could meet sister Serena in the final.

"That could hopefully happen," Venus said. "We both still have to work very hard to get there. Today I played a qualifier, and she hardly ever missed. So it doesn't matter who you come up against, they are coming and they want to win, too. They have nothing to lose."

In three of the past four majors, four American women made the round of 16.

Next up on Tuesday: No. 24 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who defeated No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-3. Pavlyuchenkova led 2-0 in the second set before Kuznetsova broke back.

Pavlyuchenkova then broke her fellow Russian's serve again at 3-all and once more in the final game, clinching the match in 68 minutes on her second match point when Kuznestova hit a forehand into the net.

"I'm kind of shocked a little,'' she said afterward. "But at the same time, so happy.''

Williams has a 3-2 edge in career meetings with Pavlyuchenkova, including wins in the last two matches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.