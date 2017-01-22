MELBOURNE, Australia -- In the wake of the carnage that saw the top two men's seeds exit before the quarterfinals, there was some serious scrambling for position Sunday by the remaining competitors.

No. 4 seed Stan Wawrinka was the first to assert himself after No. 1 seed Andy Murray was sent unceremoniously out of the tournament by Mischa Zverev.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, handled unseeded Andreas Seppi, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).

With Murray and Djokovic out, is Wawrinka feeling the pressure?

"No," he said, "I don't know why I should feel more pressure. I'm just in quarterfinal. Again, it's big surprise that they not in the draw anymore, but my next match is the quarterfinal. I'm not thinking about semi or final that I will not have to play Andy or Novak. That's the last thing in my head."

In a matchup of 31-year-olds, the Swiss No. 1 will face Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who took down unseeded Daniel Evans 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

"He played good tennis at the start, it was difficult for me," said Tsonga, who reached his third consecutive major quarterfinal. "I'm really happy to go through.

"It's going to be a good challenge for me to play Stan."

The highest seeded player left is No. 3 Milos Raonic, who is in the bottom half of the draw and plays No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday.

Wawrinka, who took last year's US Open, survived a first-round scare, holding on to defeat Martin Klizan in five sets. Wawrinka won the title here in 2014.

Tsonga, who has been extended to four sets three times now, reached his only Grand Slam final here in 2008, losing to Novak Djokovoic.