MELBOURNE, Australia -- Over the years, Serena Williams has suffered her share of misfortune. But at this year's Australian Open, karma is an itch -- that Serena keeps on scratching.

She had failed on seven previous set points against Barbora Strycova, but on the eighth, Williams hit an off-balance backhand that glanced off the frame of her racket, clipped the netcord and died in the middle of the court. Strycova couldn't retrieve it and Williams, despite having her serve broken three times, walked off with the first set.

And, ultimately the second, 7-5, 6-4 on Monday, to advance to the quarterfinals.

No. 1 seed Angelique Kerber, No. 3 Agneiszka Radwanska and No. 4 Simona Halep are all gone, but even at the age of 35 Serena endures. Wednesday she'll play the winner of the later match between No. 9 Johanna Konta and No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova.

"It was a really good match for me, and I'm glad I got through it," Williams said in her on-court interview.

Her usually invincible serve was something less, however. Widely acclaimed as the best server in women's history, she won only 53 percent of her service points and was broken four times.

Serena Williams is bidding to add to her collection a seventh singles title at Melbourne and an Open Era record 23rd Grand Slam. William West/AFP/Getty Images

"It's good to know I have a Plan B, or an Option 2," Williams said. "It's always good to have something to improve on, and I know I can do better on my serve."

Williams won only five more points than Strycova, 71-66, but enjoyed some fortuitous timing. She played the first match that began at 11 a.m., local time on a day when the temperature was predicted to hit the mid-90s.

The six-time Australian Open champion has yet to lose a set and is tracking toward her 23rd Grand Slam singles title, which would surpass Steffi Graf and leave her with the Open era record.

A collateral benefit of winning here would be the restoration of the No. 1 ranking that currently belongs to Kerber.

Strycova acquitted herself well, particularly in the taut first set. The 30-year-old from the Czech Republic is at a career-high No. 16 and was attempting to reach her second major quarterfinal.

Afterward, Williams reiterated a theme she has sounded here often.

"I love pressure," she said. "I feel like I deal well with pressure. Honestly, I have nothing to lose. Everything's a bonus for me right now."