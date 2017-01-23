David Goffin has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time after beating eighth-seeded Dominic Thiem 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

The 11th-seeded Goffin advanced to the fourth round last year, losing to Roger Federer.

"I feel tired, but feeling so happy. It was a really good match. Not easy. I started the match really well," Goffin said after playing under a temperature close to 100 degrees. "Was not easy to control the ball because the first two sets it was really sunny and the ball, it was bouncing really high, so it was not easy to control the ball."

Goffin will next play the winner of a later fourth-round match between Grigor Dimitrov and Denis Istomin, who beat Novak Djokovic in the second round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.