Milos Raonic has advanced to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open for the third straight year after escaping with a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Raonic, who's been ill with the flu for the past few days, struggled at the outset against the 13th-seeded Spaniard. He rallied from 5-1 down in the first-set tiebreaker to win the opening set, then was broken twice in the second set.

But Bautista Agut began to falter midway through the third set when the roof at Hisense Arena was closed due to a passing rain shower, and he later had to call for a trainer to work on his leg.

"I was very fortunate to get through today," Raonic said. "There were moments where it wasn't looking so good."

The Canadian had 75 winners, but also 55 unforced errors, including nine double faults.

Raonic is seeded third for the first time at a Grand Slam, and the top two seeds, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, are already out of the tournament.

He next plays the winner between Rafael Nadal and Gael Monfils.

Grigor Dimitrov ended wild-card entry Denis Istomin's celebrated run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The No. 15-seeded Dimitrov beat Istomin 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-1 four days after the Uzbek player beat six-time champion Djokovic in the second round.

Istomin was affected by back or leg issues for much of the match, and had a timeout and several other visits from the trainer.

Dimitrov, who beat Richard Gasquet in the third round in a match which started at 11:58 p.m. Saturday, took a 3-0 lead in the fourth set as Istomin continued to be affected by his injury issues. In the last game, Istomin was noticeably limping across the back of the baseline, and Dimitrov clinched the match with an ace.

The 15th-seeded Dimitrov will next play David Goffin.

Goffin advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time after beating eighth-seeded Dominic Thiem 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

The 11th-seeded Goffin advanced to the fourth round last year, losing to Roger Federer.

"I feel tired, but feeling so happy. It was a really good match. Not easy. I started the match really well," Goffin said after playing under a temperature close to 100 degrees. "Was not easy to control the ball because the first two sets it was really sunny and the ball, it was bouncing really high, so it was not easy to control the ball."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.