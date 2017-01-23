Rafael Nadal beats Gael Monfils in the round of 16 to advance at the Australian Open. (1:11)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Rafael Nadal beat sixth-seeded Gael Monfils in four sets Monday to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the 30th time, prompting talk of a potential Australian Open final against Roger Federer.

The veterans have a long way to go to get there.

Editor's Picks Ranking the remaining Aussie Open players' chances to win the title Who has the best chance to win the Aussie Open now that we're down to the quarterfinals? Hard to say for sure, but here's our best guess.

W2W4: Federer, Venus hoping to return to Aussie semifinals It's just like old times for Venus Williams and Roger Federer, who have not only looked strong so far in Australia, but who have a good shot to go much further in the draw.

Just like old times, an offensive mindset is paramount to success The losses by Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open to more aggressive players is just another example that the power paradigm in men's tennis is returning. 2 Related

For Nadal, his first priority is No. 3-seeded Milos Raonic.

With No. 1-ranked Andy Murray and No. 2 Novak Djokovic -- the two most consistent performers in the past six years at Melbourne Park -- upset in the first week, Wimbledon finalist Raonic is the highest-ranked player left in the draw.

He advanced to the last eight here for third straight year with a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Nadal, 30, is the only major winner still in contention on the bottom half of the draw, although he hasn't added to his tally of 14 majors since the capturing the French Open in 2014.

Federer, in the top half of the draw, plays Mischa Zverev on Tuesday, and would have to beat him and either Stan Wawrinka or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga -- the other quarterfinalists playing Tuesday -- to advance to the final.

Nadal's 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over US Open semifinalist Monfils in the fourth round was his first over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam since that run to his last title at Roland Garros. It also ended a four-match losing streak against top-10 players.

"Being in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam after couple of years not being there is very special for me," said Nadal, who last progressed this far at the 2015 French Open.

Rafael Nadal defeated Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a fourth-round match at the Australian Open to reach his 30th Grand Slam quarterfinal. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

It also showed that after a couple of months off to rest his injured left wrist, he is still a contender at the majors. He hasn't won an Australian title since 2009.

He went up a break early in the first two sets, had his chances in the third before Monfils rallied, and then traded breaks in the fourth before breaking the acrobatic Frenchman to win. Overall, he converted six of 17 break point chances.

Raonic hit 33 aces and 75 winners but had nine double-faults and 55 unforced errors, and seemed to get on a roll after spiking his racket into the court in frustration in the ninth game of the third set.

"I was very fortunate to get through today," Raonic said. "There were moments where it wasn't looking so good."

In the other quarter, No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov closed with an ace to hold off No. 117 wild-card entry Denis Istomin 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-1. Istomin, who upset six-time champion Djokovic in the second round, needed repeated treatment on his tiring legs in the third and fourth sets.

He will next play No. 11 David Goffin, a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2 winner over No. 8 Dominic Thiem.

"I feel tired, but feeling so happy. It was a really good match. Not easy. I started the match really well," Goffin said after playing under a temperature close to 100 degrees. "Was not easy to control the ball because the first two sets it was really sunny and the ball, it was bouncing really high, so it was not easy to control the ball."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.