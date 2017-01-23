ICYMI: Veterans continue to impress, fan-favorite departs

Serena Williams defeats Barbora Strycova in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. (0:33)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- What year is this again?

If you didn't know better, you'd think that in the tennis world it was a decade earlier.

If it's not 35-year-old veteran Roger Federer wowing the Rod Laver Arena crowd with his breathtaking, vintage form, it's his old foe Rafael Nadal. OK, the Spaniard wasn't quite in full flight Monday night in his fourth-round clash against Gael Monfils, but still managed to overpower the Frenchman in a four-set 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory. READ MORE

With the top two seeds already out, it's not beyond the realm of possibility that Federer and Nadal, two of tennis' greatest, could meet in a Sunday showpiece finale. There isn't a tennis fan in the world that's not thrilled at that prospect.

The numbers crunch:

This is the first Grand Slam quarterfinals to feature Federer and Nadal, but without Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic since the 2007 Australian Open.

Nadal improved his career record to 159-1 when taking the first two sets in a Grand Slam match.

The win sees Nadal advance to his 30th career Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance -- only the sixth men's player to achieve the milestone.

Serena joins Venus in last eight

Speaking of time travel ...

Another day done and dusted, and we're closer to the dream Williams sisters Grand Slam final. Serena stormed into the quarterfinals Monday with a straight-sets victory over Barbora Strycova. READ MORE

.@serenawilliams is all smiles after defeating Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-4 to reach the quarters of the AO. Makarova or Konta next. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rTaKleNkoo — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 23, 2017

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will face Britain's Johanna Konta, while Venus is up against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

The only clash that would come close to trumping Roger and Rafa would be a women's final between Serena and Venus. Fortunately, both dream nostalgic finals are still a real possibility. READ MORE

The numbers crunch:

This is the 11th time Serena has reached the Australian Open quarterfinals, the most of any player in the Open era.

The 2017 Australian Open marks the second time in the Open era that multiple women 35-and-over have reached the quarterfinals at the same Grand Slam.

Serena improved her record to 46-3 lifetime against Czech opponents.

Heads up!

Hands up if you've ever felt like doing this to your doubles partner.

Ouch. 🎾 A video posted by espn (@espn) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

John Peers unintentionally lived every frustrated doubles players' dream when he struck partner Henri Kontinen in the back of the head with a wayward forehand.

Kontinen remained in good spirits, though, playing out the match with his Australian teammate to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Fairytale over

Denis Istomin's Australian Open run has come to an end after falling short in his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov. The Uzbek become an instant fan favorite when he knocked out six-time champion Novak Djokovic earlier this week, but was unable to progress to what would have been his first career Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Still, Istomin will be able to cash his greatest ever paycheck after picking up a handy AU $220,000 (U.S. $167,000).

Dimitrov will face David Goffin, who also come from a set down in his match to oust Dominic Thiem, for a place in the last four.

Another Aussie disappointment

Eighteen locals made the main draw of the 2017 Australian Open, and by the end of the fourth round, not a single homegrown player remains. Daria Gavrilova was Australia's last hope, but she found fifth seed Karolina Pliskova's power all too much in a 6-3, 6-3 loss.

It begs the question: What happened to tennis in Australia?

What Tennis Australia must do to compete with the world's best, once again https://t.co/bcIOcPwY5O — ESPNTennis (@ESPNTennis) January 23, 2017

The numbers crunch:

Only once since 2005 has an Australian reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

It's been 39 years since a local last won an Australian Open singles title.

Struck out

Italian junior Maria Viviana was sensationally disqualified from her girls match after striking a spare ball into a ball kid's chest. The 17-year-old, who was trailing 6-2 at the time, lashed out after dropping the first set to China's Xin Yu Wang, unintentionally hitting the innocent ball kid. READ MORE.