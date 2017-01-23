Steph Brantz and Patrick McEnroe break down the top storylines on Day 9 of the Australian Open, including Roger Federer's match against Mischa Zverev. (2:53)

Johanna Konta believes she can pull off the biggest victory of her career by beating Serena Williams at the Australian Open.

Konta eased past Russia's Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena and now faces the fiercest opponent in the game for a place in the last four.

Williams is by a distance the most decorated player in the tournament, standing three wins away from a seventh Melbourne triumph and an Open era record 23rd Grand Slam title.

But Konta has been the player in form; she hopes to extend a nine-match unbeaten streak that included thrashing world number three Agnieszka Radwanska en route to winning the Sydney International title.

The British No. 1 possesses the weapons to hurt Williams -- her demon serve, driving backhand and quickness across the baseline -- but ousting the American is as much a mental battle as a technical one.

"I believe in my own ability. I believe in the good things that I bring to the court, and I believe in my ability to fight till the very end," Konta said.

"Now, there's that and then there's also an opponent out there, and this one's going to be Serena Williams.

"It's about me going out there and doing what I want to do against her, and it will be about just staying focused on that.

"If that brings me good things on that day and puts me in a position to come through, then that's great.

"But I've got to focus on the work and not think of whether I can or cannot beat her."

Britain's Jo Konta has beaten Venus Williams but never played Serena before. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Konta knocked Serena's sister Venus out in the first round in Melbourne 12 months ago and went on to face eventual champion Angelique Kerber in the semifinal.

Since then, she has played 11 matches against top-10 opponents and beaten seven of them, including Radwanska, Madison Keys, Karolina Pliskova and Venus Williams again.

Serena, however, represents another step up. "I guess I need to be on court with her and against her first, to see how I deal with things," Konta said.

"I have been fortunate enough that I have played her sister a few times and she's just as incredible in what she's achieved in the sport.

"I have played, over the last year and a half, quite a few Grand Slam champions and some former world No. 1s.

"So I think I have prepared myself as much as possible to play a competitor like Serena."

When Williams beat Maria Sharapova to win her last Australian Open title in 2015, Konta was stewing over a defeat in the first round of qualifying to an opponent ranked 141st in the world. She now sits ninth in the rankings, the key to her transformation a new-found resilience under pressure.

Her quarterfinal against the 35-year-old, however, will still be one for the memory bank. "I was thinking that I would love the opportunity to be on court with her before she retired," Konta said. "But I doubt she's talking retirement.

"You have got to put things in perspective. When you see a glimmer of what you have dreamed of as a little girl or what you hoped for, what you've worked so hard for, it can feel kind of like an all-or-nothing moment or 'what if I never get this chance again?'

"You've got to keep the simple things in mind of what's important to you. Are you healthy? Is your family healthy? Do you have people around you that you love? Do you have people around you that love you?

"You've got to go back to things that have got substance, and then in the end just trust in the work that you do."