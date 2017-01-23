MELBOURNE, Australia -- Andy Roddick, the last American man to win a Grand Slam tournament, will be enshrined in the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 22 in Newport, Rhode Island.

The 2003 US Open champion will be joined in the Class of 2017 by four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters and four-time Paralympian medalist in wheelchair tennis Monique Kalkman-van den Bosch.

Andy Roddick's lone Grand Slam title came in the 2003 US Open, which is the last time an American man won a Grand Slam in singles. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"It's really special," Roddick said of the honor. "I love this sport and I love being part of it. I'm moved to know that my presence in the sport will be forever part of tennis history, and I am just incredibly honored to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. I look forward to the induction ceremony in Newport in July."

Roddick, a former world No. 1, retired after the 2012 season after winning 32 career singles titles and $20 million in prize money. His most memorable match, however, might have been a loss.

Roddick fell to Roger Federer 16-14 in the fifth set of the dramatic 2009 final at Wimbledon.

It was the third time Roddick would lose a Wimbledon final to the 17-time Grand Slam champion.

Clijsters, the 2011 Australian Open champion, will be recognized via video sent to the arena.

"I feel very, very honored to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame," she said. "It is a huge honor to be amongst a list of so many great tennis players who I admired when I was growing up, and some great players who I played with in my tennis career as well."

On Tuesday evening, Roddick will be welcomed by more than 20 Hall of Fame members in a ceremony at Rod Laver Arena. Laver himself will be among the guests, as well as Martina Navratilova, Margaret Court, John McEnroe, Ken Rosewall, Stan Smith and Lindsay Davenport, among many others.

Clijsters, who recently gave birth to her third child, will not be on hand in Melbourne.

In the contributor category, journalist Steve Flink and groundbreaking sports scientist Vic Braden will be inducted posthumously.