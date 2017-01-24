What's holding David Goffin back from joining tennis' elite?

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It is just under five years since a shy young man announced himself to the tennis world when he shared a court with Roger Federer at the French Open, a day he described as "the best moment of my life."

Then 21, David Goffin looked more like he should have been at high school, but the Belgian has matured in the intervening five years and Wednesday he will play his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

Roger Federer shakes hands with David Goffin during the 2012 French Open. AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

It has been slow progress for Goffin, who having broken into the top 50 in 2013, dropped outside the world's top 100 the following year, only to fight back.

Belgium's run to the final of the Davis Cup in 2015 was the start of a rejuvenated Goffin. Despite losing to Andy Murray in the final as Great Britain won the trophy, he proved to himself he could compete at the top level.

Since then he's never looked back. A move from Mons in Belgium to Monaco in spring of 2016 meant he could use the facilities at the Patrick Mouratoglou Academy just outside Nice, where he trained with Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov.

"I'm feeling more confident for the moment against top players," 11th seed Goffin said. "I had a lot of matches before the tournament. I knew that I was able to fight and to win some matches against big guys.

"I knew that I had the level. The key was to play my best tennis in the match and not only during practice. But I'm doing more often than in the past. That's why I'm more confident, and I win some more matches."

Coached by Thierry Van Cleemput, Goffin almost went out in the first round in Melbourne, squeezing past American Riley Opeka in five sets but wins over Radek Stepanek, Ivo Karlovic and, on Monday, Dominic Thiem, mean he is into the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Former Australian Open champion Thomas Johansson, who worked with Goffin in 2015, said the Belgian, who is softly-spoken on and off the court it, is sometimes too placid for his own good.

"Sometimes you could see there was something David didn't like but he would not tell you, he would just continue working," Johansson told ESPN.com.

But Mouratoglou, the coach of Serena Williams, said Goffin was beginning to transform himself into a man capable of great things.

"I think that since he started with the coach he has now, Thierry, he has a clear vision of what his game should be," Mouratoglou told ESPN. "He makes simple choices, always the same ones. I think he uses his qualities well, which are being able to take the ball on the rise, dictating with his forehand.

"He always had these qualities, but I think the shot selection is better and his game is clear now and his mind is clear."

Mouratoglou pointed to Goffin's win over world No.1 Andy Murray in the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi at the start of 2017 as a catalyst for his form in Melbourne.

"I think he's on the right track," the Frenchman said. "A player like him needs to have a few good wins like this and then he starts to believe more. You have to do it once, then you do it more next time and then in the big occasions, you have more belief in yourself.

"I think he can play like [Kei] Nishikori, taking the ball really early on both sides, dictating a lot. I think he's more a player that has to dictate."

David Goffin is one win away from breaking into the top 10 for the first time in his career. Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Can he win a Grand Slam title?

"The competition is hard, but I will never think that someone who is in the top 10 cannot," Mouratoglou said. "He can. I don't know if he's going to do it this year, but he can."