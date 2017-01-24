Roger Federer jokes that Stan Wawrinka has gone far enough in the tournament ahead of their semi-final matchup. (1:55)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The last time they met, Mischa Zverev had the dubious honor of playing Roger Federer at the all-time Grand Slam king's best. It was on the grass of Halle, four years ago, and Federer thrashed his German opponent 6-0, 6-0.

On Tuesday at Melbourne Park, Zverev at least got on the board, but it took some time. Federer won the match 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to Thursday's Australian Open semifinals, where fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka awaits.

Editor's Picks Roger Federer's latest renaissance his most surprising Honestly, if we were to predict how Roger Federer would fare at this year's Australian Open, not even he would have said a run to the final four was in his future. But here he is.

W2W4: Serena, Nadal face tough foes in Aussie quarterfinals Serena Williams hasn't lost a set yet, but her next opponent, No. 9 Johnanna Konta, has been the hottest player on tour. Here's how you can watch that match and follow all the action on Day 10.

What's holding David Goffin back from joining tennis' elite? David Goffin is as low key as they come. And fittingly, he's quietly making a statement at the Australian Open. 2 Related

It was a masterpiece from the beginning. Federer raced out to a 5-0 lead and won the first set in 19 minutes, one minute shy of the tournament low. In all, the match lasted 1 hour, 32 minutes. After a five-set tussle in his last match against Nishikori, this one was breezy by comparison.

"I'm happy I played as well as I played," Federer said in his on-court interview. "Never thought I'd play as well as did here. I am still standing."

On a night in which the 2017 International Hall of Fame class was introduced minutes before the start of the night's main event, No. 17 seed Federer looked every bit as regal as the last time he won this event in 2010.

There was a brief lapse in the second set, when Federer was thrown off balance on a netcord and landed awkwardly on his feet. On the next point, he was broken, but Zverev's lead vanished soon afterward. At 5-5, Federer broke Zverev at love with a wicked down-the-line backhand and closed out the set moments later.

Federer showed more of his magic early in the third. At 2-2, he struck a beautifully timed backhand lob that just clipped the tape, leading to a break of serve and ultimately the match.

"I thought he played an incredible tournament," Federer said of Zverev. "I'm really happy that he came out and played such a great match."

At 35 years, 174 days, Federer is the oldest man to reach the Aussie Open final four since Arthur Ashe in 1978.

Roger Federer reached his 41st Grand Slam semifinal and his 13th at Melbourne Park with his 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 win over Mischa Zverev on Tuesday. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

So, Federer moves on to his 41st career Grand Slam semifinal, 10 more than anyone else in the Open era, and his 13th in 14 years here. Swift as Federer's effort was Tuesday night, his next opponent has been nearly as dominant.

The No. 4-seeded Wawrinka powered into the semifinals, defeating No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3.

It was Wawrinka's fourth consecutive win over the Frenchman.

"I started to move a little bit better, more aggressive from the first shot," Wawrinka said. "I think that made a big difference."

Wawrinka, who won this event in 2014, created a break point in each set and converted each one.

"For sure, against Roger, it's always special because he's so good," Wawrinka said. "He's the best player of all time. He has answer for everything. But I managed to beat him in a Grand Slam, so we'll see.

"Most important is that I step on the court and I play my best tennis."

Federer holds a commanding 18-3 lead in their career head-to-head matchups, including a straight-sets demolition the last time they played in a Grand Slam, the 2015 US Open.

As for Zverev, he is one of the 10 players in the ATP media guide who considers Federer his idol. Their combined record again the Swiss: 2-18. Only Nick Kyrgios and Zverev's brother, 19-year-old Alexander, have registered a win against Federer.

But not all is lost for Zverev, who was bidding to become the lowest-ranked player to reach the semifinals here in 11 years. By winning his first four matches, he'll pocket a cool $310,000, more than half of what he made all of last season.

Federer, a four-time Australian Open champion, is two wins away from winning his first Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2012.