Andy Murray is set to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup clash with Canada after opting out of the initial four-man team.

But captain Leon Smith has not ruled out including the world No.1 if he changes his mind about playing in the World Group first-round tie in Ottawa, starting on Feb. 3.

Murray was knocked out of the Australian Open in a shock fourth-round defeat to Mischa Zverev.

Smith said: "We will continue to speak with Andy in the coming days regarding his potential involvement. If he decides he would like to be part of the team, we can course change the nominations as necessary."

Britain's team to face Canada will be made up of Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans, Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot.

Smith earlier acknowledged that it might be better for Murray to skip the tie in order to give his body a rest after his shock Australian Open exit.

Murray only had two weeks off after his extraordinary run of form at the end of the 2016 season, culminating in victory at the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

His next tournament is scheduled to be the Dubai Duty Free Championships at the end of February.

Smith said: "To be honest, the best thing for his body is probably not to play, in my opinion.

"I'd love him to play, but for his own good, it's better for him to rest up, train and get ready for this next period. There won't be much time the rest of the year and this might be a really good time to do it."

Evans is set to be No. 1 in Murray's absence after his brilliant run to the fourth round in Melbourne, while in Edmund Britain have another top-50 player.

The Canada team has not been named yet but should include world No. 3 Milos Raonic, who is through to the quarterfinals in Australia.

Raonic's presence will make Canada favourites, although their next highest-ranked player is Peter Polansky at 132.

The winners of the tie will play either France or Japan in the quarterfinals in April, with the losers facing a relegation playoff the week after the US Open in September.