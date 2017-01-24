INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber, the world's top-ranked men's and women's players, head the field for the BNP Paribas Open, with every top-10 male and female player entered for the two-week tournament in the Southern California desert.

Murray and Kerber will be seeking their first titles at the combined ATP and WTA tour event from March 6-19 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Angelique Kerber will be seeking her first BNP Paribas Open title, along with Andy Murray, at the event in March. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Four-time tournament winner Roger Federer will return after missing last year, and five-time winner Novak Djokovic will be back to defend the title he has won for three straight years.

Serena Williams, a finalist last year, will play for the third straight year after boycotting the event for several years. Her sister, Venus Williams, also returns for the second straight year.

Also in the draws are three-time champion Rafael Nadal, along with former champions Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Jankovic.

The tournament offers over $14 million in prize money.