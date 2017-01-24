WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- John Isner, Jack Sock, Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey have been named to the U.S. Davis Cup roster that will face a Switzerland team that will not have Roger Federer or Stan Wawrinka next month.

John Isner, along with Jack Sock, will lead the U.S. Davis Cup team that will face a Swiss team that won't include Roger Federer or Stan Warinka. Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

The United States will be without the Bryan brothers, who announced recently that they were retiring from Davis Cup competition.

The best-of-five series in the first round will be played on an indoor hard court Feb. 3-5 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Rosters were announced Tuesday. Switzerland's team will be Marco Chiudinelli, Henri Laaksonen, Adrien Bossel and Antoine Bellier.

Federer, a 17-time Grand Slam champion, and Wawrinka, owner of three major titles, will face each other in the Australian Open semifinals this week.

The Switzerland-U.S. winner will face Australia or the Czech Republic in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in April.