Mirjana Lucic-Baroni has beaten US Open finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at the Australian Open to reach her first semifinal at a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon in 1999.

The No. 79-ranked, 34-year-old Lucic-Baroni won the first set and got an early break in the second, before Pliskova had a medical timeout and then went on a roll to win the second set and level the match.

After an exchange of service breaks in the third set, Pliskova took a 4-3 lead and Lucic-Baroni had a medical timeout for what appeared to be a leg problem.

She won the next nine points and served out.

Lucic-Baroni will play the winner of the later quarterfinal between Serena Williams and Johanna Konta.