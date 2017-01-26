How one decision turned Grigor Dimitrov's career around

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It was during Wimbledon last summer that Grigor Dimitrov made a decision that turned his career around.

After losing to Steve Johnson in the third round, Dimitrov plummeted to No. 40 in the rankings, struggling to make the most of his undeniable talent.

But then he made contact with Dani Vallverdu, the Venezuelan who had earned his spurs as part of Andy Murray's coaching team before leaving to work with Tomas Berdych and then, just for last year's Wimbledon, Juan Martin del Potro.

On Friday, Vallverdu will be in Dimitrov's corner as he faces Rafael Nadal for a place in the final of the Australian Open.

When they met at the house Dimitrov was renting during Wimbledon, Vallverdu listened to what the Bulgarian wanted to do, and the two of them got to work. He quickly rediscovered his form and climbed 23 places to end the year ranked 17th.

Grigor Dimitrov celebrates with the Brisbane International trophy after beating Kei Nishikori in the final. SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Dimitrov began 2017 by beating three top-10 players to win the title in Brisbane and has dropped just two sets on his way to his first Grand Slam semifinal since 2014.

"From the beginning we've been focusing on his strengths, which are his serve and forehand and his movement," said Vallverdu, speaking after Dimitrov's straight-sets win over David Goffin. "Once a player has the weapons working, then you can add a few things around it. We're still working on that, we're still in the first stage of the job, and hopefully we can work on some other things in the future. But it's going well for now. He's accepted the process that we're going through, and he's very committed to it. So it's good for me as well."

Dimitrov's ability singled him out early on as a potential Grand Slam champion. He won the Wimbledon and US Open juniors in 2008, and with his fluid style of play, he was quickly named "Baby Fed" for his resemblance to Roger Federer.

Injuries affected his transition from juniors to seniors, but when he beat Murray on his way to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2014, it looked like things were clicking. But his form dipped over the next couple of years, and it took quite some time before his form returned.

Vallverdu knew all about Dimitrov's talent. What he didn't know was how much Dimitrov would be willing to give, physically and mentally. ""I was always a bit concerned, but he's been a pleasure to work with," Vallverdu said. "Any challenge I put in front of him, he's willing to accept and take. I'm very impressed with his ability to accept challenges, not only from opponents but from me as well."

Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after winning through to the Australian Open semifinals. PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

Always courteous, the 25-year-old has a reputation for being a nice guy, but Vallverdu said Dimitrov had fire in his stomach. "I think it is showing," Vallverdu said. "He's an extremely nice guy, but I would say he's more of a fighter than a nice guy."

Dimitrov has won only one of his eight meetings with Nadal, losing a tight battle here when they met in the quarterfinal in 2014. Beating the Spaniard in such a big match will require a huge performance, but he says he is ready.

"I feel like I have all the tools to go further, and my job isn't over yet," Dimitrov said. "I'm looking forward to my match on Friday. I think I'm prepared. I think I'm ready to go the distance. I don't shy away from that. I'm confident enough to say that I feel good physically, and overall -- just going forward with the confidence that I have built up also from the previous tournament. Now with each match I've been feeling better and better. It just all comes pretty natural right now."

Despite admitting it will be difficult, Vallverdu believes Dimitrov has the game to go all the way in Melbourne.

"He has it inside of him, and he's prepared to do it," Vallverdu said. "But once you step on the court, you've got to step up against big guys in the big matches. It's completely up to him how he handle the situation. But I think he's in a good position to do it."