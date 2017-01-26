Roger Federer's quest for his 18th Grand Slam title is still alive after he withstood Stan Wawrinka's comeback attempt Thursday to reach the Australian Open final.

The 17th-ranked Federer defeated No. 4 Wawrinka 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in just over three hours and will play for a potential fifth Australian Open crown Sunday.

"I never, ever in my wildest dream felt I was going to be coming this far in Australia, and here I am. It's beautiful. I'm so happy," said Federer, who is playing in his first Grand Slam since coming back from six months off due to injury.

Wawrinka had leveled the semifinal at two sets apiece after breaking the 17-time major winner in the ninth game. After losing the set, Federer left the court for a medical timeout. Wawrinka had taken a medical timeout following the second set.

Federer broke Wawrinka to take a 5-2 lead in the fifth before closing out the match two games later. The sold-out crowd in Rod Laver Arena roared when Wawrinka double-faulted to give Federer the critical service break.

The 35-year-old Federer is the oldest man to reach a Grand Slam final since Ken Rosewall made the 1974 US Open final at the age of 39.

Federer improved to 19-3 against his Swiss countryman, but the two had never gone the distance in a five-set match. Federer has won all of their matches on hard courts, with Wawrinka's victories coming on clay.

Federer will face the winner of Friday's match between No. 9 Rafael Nadal and No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.