Serena calls Aus Open final against Venus 'a win-win situation'

Venus Williams unexpectedly belted her way into a glorious, but recently unfamiliar, position these past two weeks in Australia, and now she faces a familiar lifelong dilemma.

The 36-year-old revelation of the year's first Grand Slam must play her kid sister, Serena Williams, for the Australian Open title. But perhaps this time, the emotions won't be as subdued or the backhand cuts as modulated as they so often were back when the living legends were first forced into fratricidal exercises.

Venus and Serena, 35, met in a Grand Slam final for the first time in 2001 at the US Open (Venus won, 6-2, 6-4). They've played eight major finals since (Serena leads, 6-2), but only two of those, both in 2003, went the three-set distance. Is it an omen that the closet of those was the Australian Open final won by Serena, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4?

Much has changed since the days when finals between the sisters were longed for -- but also dreaded for the sibling psychological dramas they represented, as shifting emotional winds affected play more than any ambient condition could.

"Wonderful!" an ebullient Venus chimed in her news conference after she halted the impressive run of Coco Vandeweghe in the semifinals. It was a word she would use over and over, including as a preview of what it would be like to play Serena.

"I know that [the final] won't be easy," Venus said. "You have to control yourself, then you also have to hopefully put your opponent in a box. This opponent is your sister, and she's super awesome. It's wonderful."

Venus's win had a surprising effect on Serena as she stood by to follow her sister onto the floor of Rod Laver Arena. "I felt like it was in my hands to force this Williams final," Serena told the press after she dutifully knocked off semifinalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. "Believe it or not, I was feeling a little pressure about that, but it felt really good to get that win."

Imagine, fearing that you might miss the opportunity to stare into the face of all those sibling demons, this time to laugh at them.

The sisters have reason to embrace and celebrate that which they once dreaded for a number of reasons. For one, Venus hasn't been to a major finals in seven and-a-half years. That she got there is now a joyous occasion rather than a penultimate step. For another, Venus' gradual slide created a worst-case scenario for the family: meetings between Venus and Serena before finals. Nine of the 11 matches they've played since Venus won her last major at Wimbledon in 2008 were before finals.

As Serena said, this guarantees that "a Williams will win."

Perhaps just as important, it guarantees that Serena -- or Venus -- will only lose to a Williams.

Then there's this: Venus's longevity, personal development and inspirational battle with Sjogren's syndrome has dramatically changed the narrative of her career. Years ago, Venus was complicit in taking on the role of the self-sacrificing big sister yielding to a more demanding, aggressive sibling. It was a persona that didn't do either sister a great deal of good.

Now both women have outgrown that cliche and matured into very different people. They are strong, motivated ladies who have fought and overcome significant, separate obstacles to arrive at this point. Individuation has taken the edge off the family connection.

"After everything that Venus has been through with her illness and stuff, I just can't help but feel like it's a win-win situation for me," Serena said, not quite as nonsensically as it may sound. "I was there for the whole time. We lived together. I know what she went through. It's the one time that I really genuinely feel like no matter what happens, I can't lose, she can't lose. It's going to be a great situation."

Serena, it seems, uses "me" and "us" interchangeably in that comment. There's close, and there's Williams close.

On Serena's part, the naked ambition that once demanded that her older sister acquiesce to her demands has softened. Serena remains a fierce competitor, but she insists that continuing to pile up Grand Slam titles means nothing to her, at least in terms of goals and ambitions. It's gotten to the point where she won't even field questions on her desire -- or lack thereof -- to surpass Steffi Graf's Open-era haul with this pending Grand Slam title No. 23, or targeting Margaret Court's all-time record of 24.

The way she tells it, Serena has no reason to feel pressure because of her historic quest or because she's playing Venus in this "win-win" for the Williams family. Venus is unlikely to get mired down in murky emotions either; her greater concern is probably the two hours and 26 minutes it took for her to subdue Vandeweghe. Sjogren's syndrome is a disease that makes victims more susceptible to fatigue and muscle and joint pain.

Serena won seven of their last 10 meetings, and 10 of 18 on hard courts. But nobody has played her more often, or closer, than has Venus. And Venus is the only tennis player on the planet exempt from the intimidation factor Serena embodies.

Vandeweghe brought power evocative of Serena at her best to her match with Venus and often had the older Williams sister back on her heels. But Venus weathered one storm after another and might have been looking forward as well as back when she said of the experience: "I feel comfortable when I'm uncomfortable at the same time. Even if I'm in a position where I don't want to be at, it's not going to throw me off. The good part is that, of course, my game is offensive. To win big tournaments, you have to have some sort of offensive game, whatever that may be. At the same time, I also have a good defensive game."

Take all the intangibles out of the mix and the statistics suggest a close match. Surprisingly, Venus has tagged more winners throughout the tournament (183-149) but also more unforced errors by nearly the same differential (187-156). Serena has many more aces, but neither has an overwhelming number (44-28). The key element may be in percentage of first- and second-serve points won. Serena won 80 percent of her first-serve points in her six matches thus far, to 68 percent for Venus. But Serena is under the magic 50 percent mark (46 percent) when it comes to second-serve points won, while Venus is at 57 percent.

When Venus was asked what she remembered about the sisters' last final in Melbourne, Australia (it was that outstanding 2003 struggle that earned the younger Williams her first Serena Slam), she said, "It was like a battle royale. It was so intense. I just couldn't climb on top her that day. She was so good. It was wonderful."

Perhaps there's more "wonderful" in store.