MELBOURNE, Australia -- Nearly two decades ago, 17-year-old Venus Williams went to her first Grand Slam final at the 1997 US Open. She lost to No. 1-ranked Martina Hingis.

Two years later, Venus faced Hingis in the US Open semifinals and lost again, but her younger sister -- and hitting partner -- upset the Swiss teenager in the final to claim the family's first Grand Slam title.

Serena Williams was 17, and from that day forward she cast a significant shadow on her sometimes celestial sibling.

"When I'm playing on the court with her, I think I'm playing, like, the best competitor in the game," Venus said after booking her place in the Australian Open final. "I don't think I'm chump change either, you know.

"I can compete against any odds. No matter what, I get out there and I compete."

A seven-time major champion would never be viewed as "chump change," but that caustic comment revealed the wounded, mildly defensive mindset of an older sister surpassed.

Venus Ebony Starr and Serena Jameka Williams, whose journey began on the public courts of Compton, California, will play in Saturday night's Australian Open final.

They have always pushed each other onward and upward. Neither would be where she is without the other, as a person or a player.

What if Venus had never been born? Would Serena have won 22 Grand Slam singles titles? Without the constant pursuit of Serena, would Venus have seven major championships?

Almost certainly, the answer is no.

This will be their 28th meeting, and the ninth in a major final. Serena is 6-2 in those close encounters and 16-11 overall.

The last time it happened in a major was eight years ago, when Serena denied Venus a third straight Wimbledon title. Their first came at Melbourne Park in 2003, a three-set epic that also went to Serena.

Deep emotions, laced with powerful currents of psychological implications, are always in play when siblings confront each other, but this highly anticipated collision will be witnessed by millions around the world.

"I am really proud of Venus, she is a total inspiration," Serena said. "I am really happy for her, and to be in the final together is a dream for us. She is my toughest opponent. No one has ever beaten me as much as Venus.

"I feel no matter what, that we have both won after all we have been through. I know a Williams is going to win this tournament."

Their unique on-court rivalry reminded me of a story from my days as a newspaper reporter.

Back in 1995, as a writer for the Hartford Courant, I found myself in the office of University of Connecticut president Harry Hartley. He was talking about his two, sometimes combative, cantankerous basketball coaches, Jim Calhoun and Geno Auriemma.

Hartey, a former business professor, described their rivalry with the term "dynamic tension."

"Management theory, he explained, "says that competition can be constructive and useful. You've got two No. 1 programs, two great coaches who want to be No. 1 in the game. It might help push everyone to be the best."

The Williams, who actually get along quite well, will tell you that it's true in their case. You can make the same argument with the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

A tennis enthusiast, Mark Alexander, executive director of the Melbourne Business School's Center for Business Analytics, agreed that dynamic tension has been a factor in the success of the Williams sisters. But it was in his previous job as a physical therapist for Australia's Olympic triathlon team that he often delved into psychological areas.

The biggest difference in how the two approach their matches against each other, Alexander said, was how they compartmentalize.

"It's all about separating yourself from the reality that this is your sister on the other side of the net, and seeing her as just another competitor," he said. "Venus has less of a killer instinct. Serena turns her sister off and puts her killer face on and absolutely dominates.

"She gets in that zone. To me, the upside of that is she is very good at compartmentalizing."

Venus as the older, more naturally nurturing sister, has more difficulty with this.

In 2014, after a disoriented Serena served up four consecutive double faults in their second -round match at Wimbledon, Venus ended the controversial match after three games. She wrapped her arm around Serena and escorted her to the locker room.

Thursday, after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni to reach the final, Serena admitted playing her sister "definitely makes it uncomfortable. But after everything that Venus has been through with her illness and stuff, I just can't help but feel like it's a win-win situation for me.

"It's the one time that I really genuinely feel like no matter what happens, I can't lose, she can't lose."

But, of course, someone must lose.

The broad consensus is that Serena will win, again overshadowing her older sister. That would give her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, pushing her one ahead of Steffi Graf for the Open era record.

It wouldn't have happened without Venus.