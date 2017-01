MELBOURNE, Australia -- Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova enhanced their reputation as the dominant duo by winning the Australian Open women's doubles final 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3 over Andrea Hlavackova and China's Peng Shuai.

It extended the pair's unbeaten record to 12 matches at Melbourne Park -- they won the 2015 doubles title, but didn't play together last year because Safarova was ill. The second Australian title was their fourth together in Grand Slams after also winning the 2015 French Open and last year's US Open.

It was the first meeting of the teams in which all four players have won at least two Grand Slam doubles titles.

Hlavackova and Peng, who had not dropped a set on the way to the final, took an early service break and seemed in command of the opening set. But Mattek-Sands and Safarova were able to retrieve it and the duel headed inevitably to a tiebreak.

Hlavackova and Peng surged to the lead and held on to close it out 7-3. Hlavackova and Peng both lost serve to slump to 0-3 in the second set before breaking Mattek-Sands to get on the scoreboard. It proved to be merely a slight interruption for the American and Safarova as they powered through the second set 6-3 to square the stirring final.

The deciding set swung on Hlavackova's serve in the fourth game. After seemingly being in control, she had to fight off a break point and then double-faulted on the next one for the crucial service break. Trying to build on a 3-1 lead, Safarova staved off three break points to finally hold serve. Peng pulled back from 0-40 at 1-4 to hold serve.

But when Mattek-Sands held in the next game, the second-seeded pair were in winning position.