Patrick McEnroe's keys for Serena and Venus Williams to win Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Hard to believe that 19 years after they met for the first time -- right here in Melbourne -- Venus and Serena Williams will be fighting for another Grand Slam championship.

It's a fairytale ending, no matter who prevails. But the question is: Who will win? Here are three keys for each player:

The case for Serena Williams

Serena Williams has won 14 Grand Slam titles since Venus won her last at the 2008 Wimbledon championships. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

1. The return: She must the tone early by taking an aggressive return position when returning Venus' second serve. Serena should be a foot inside the baseline before Venus strikes the second serve. Though Venus served her best in her semifinal win against CoCo Vandeweghe, the 36-year-old's second serve is always vulnerable. Serena needs to send an early message: "I will attack every second serve."

2. Court positioning: The No. 2 Serena needs to impose her superior ability to take time away from Venus. By taking a position as close to baseline as Serena can, she will rob Venus' time, ability and desire to do the same. Serena times the ball better than her big sister, so if she is ready with quick footwork from the first point, she should win the battle for court position.

3. Serve wide: As the conditions on Rod Laver Arena are quicker than they've ever been, the wide serves are proving to be extremely effective. Serena has the best serve ever. She needs to leverage the wide one often, especially in the deuce court where her slice can be extra effective. Serena doesn't use the body serve too much, but she should mix that serve into her game plan against Venus to tie her up and keep her from getting a clean hit on the ball. Venus is very dangerous if she can square up on her return.

The case for Venus Williams

Venus Williams is hoping to snap a four-match losing streak in Grand Slams against sister Serena. AP Photo/Aaron Favila

1. Hug the baseline: Venus is playing with more consistency in her game than we have seen in a long time. I loved the way she hugged the baseline against the very powerful Vandeweghe. That enabled Venus to play offensively without going for broke too often. She will have to execute this strategy even better against Serena. This will enable Venus to hit behind Serena in the rallies, which I believe is crucial to her success in this matchup.

2. Serve efficiently: Aces would be nice, but I think it's more important for her to hit a high percentage of first serves into play. Venus' second serve is much more vulnerable than Serena's, and if she gives Serena too many looks at seconds, it's trouble. Venus' best serves are usually hard slices. She should stick with that type of first serve, directing it to the forehand side of Serena. Yes, Serena is very dangerous off that wing, but if Venus hits her spots in the service box, Serena can lose control of that return.

3. Just believe: Easier said than done, especially with this dynamic between the sisters. Venus has been absolutely resolute the past few years that she could get to this point again when many wrote her off. She needs to use her passion and energy to show her little sister early on in the match that she is there to win the match. Attitude is everything.