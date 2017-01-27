Great Britain's Gordon Reid completed a career Grand Slam of doubles titles after winning the Australian Open wheelchair event with Belgian Joachim Gerard.

Reid's defence of his singles title in Melbourne ended at the hands of Gerard on Wednesday but the pair united in the doubles to beat Briton Alfie Hewett and Argentinian Gus Fernandez 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (3).

It took a final set tie-break to seal a victory on Court Seven which means Reid now holds all four major doubles titles.

"It was a last-minute decision to play with Jo but one that has paid off," Reid said.

"I don't think any one of us played our best tennis in the final today but we upped our level when it mattered in the match tie-break.

"It's also a great feeling to complete the career doubles grand slam."

Reid won Wimbledon's men's doubles title for the first time last summer, having already triumphed at the 2015 US Open and twice at Roland Garros, in 2015 and 2016.

The Glaswegian also became singles champion at the Australian Open and Wimbledon last year, and landed the Paralympic singles gold medal by beating Hewett in the Rio final.

There was no wheelchair tennis competition at last summer's US Open because of a clash of dates with the Paralympics.