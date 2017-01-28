ICYMI: Michael Jordan, Ben Stiller among those congratulating Serena

After winning her 23rd career Grand Slam singles title, Serena Williams thanks her sister Venus for inspiring her to be the player she is. (2:17)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It was the family reunion tennis fans had patiently waited for. The Williams sisters, back at Rod Laver Arena, playing in a Grand Slam final with history on the line.

If only there didn't have to be a loser.

Serena and Venus are the best of what America's got. National treasures. #AusOpen — Darren Sands (@darrensands) January 28, 2017

Despite a shaky start to the match, Serena Williams was too strong in an emotional 6-4, 6-4 win against Venus for Grand Slam championship No. 23.

As well as collecting her latest title -- now the most in the Open era -- Serena will also regain the world No. 1 ranking she lost to Angelique Kerber last September. READ MORE

The numbers crunch:

The title is Serena's 23rd Grand Slam, putting her on top of the all-time list in the Open era.

The 2017 Australian Open is the record-equaling sixth time Serena has won a Grand Slam without dropping a set.

Serena's 15th Grand Slam final victory in straight sets ties Margaret Court for second most of all time, one behind Helen Wills Moody.

No player has won more Australian Opens in the Open era than Serena (7).

Way to go, Serena!

As expected, congratulations for Serena flooded social media.

Congrats to @serenawilliams for this amazing achievement!!! What a historic final- both are true champions 👍 @Venuseswilliams #AusOpen — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) January 28, 2017

Exciting to see @serenawilliams make more history. What an amazing tennis weekend. #WilliamsSisters — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 28, 2017

23! Serena Williams does it! — Chris McKendry (@ChrisMcKendry) January 28, 2017

Congrats @serenawilliams on your 23rd major title and return to the top of the@WTA rankings. You are a history maker and a trailblazer. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 28, 2017

Witnessed this. History maker 👏🐐 @serenawilliams — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) January 28, 2017

Serena. 23rd Grand Slam. Greatest to ever do it. In any sport. 🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) January 28, 2017

There were also a lot of tears shed during the heartfelt trophy presentation.

"Thank you Venus for inspiring me to be the best player that I can be." Well done @serenawilliams on your 23rd Grand Slam title #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LPtr9G52B0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017

"Serena Williams - that's my little sister! Congrats on 23, you mean the world to me!" -@VenusesWilliams #AusOpen — WTA (@WTA) January 28, 2017

At least we have the Williams sisters to make us proud on a day where many of us are ashamed of what USA has begun to represent. — Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) January 28, 2017

But many people weren't too worried about the result; instead they enjoyed witnessing tennis' greatest siblings in action once more.

Venus vs Serena. I feel like I'm 8 years old. 😍😍😍 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 28, 2017

Up late for the best reason in the world. Venus & Serena.The tennis nerd in me is filled with fangirl joy. #AustralianOpen #SerenavsVenus — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 28, 2017

Serena and Venus I love you both. Barriers broken smashed and demolished, you represent us all Everytime and we forever love you. Thank you — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 28, 2017

Watching these two champions battle it out! High quality tennis from the real queens of the tennis world #SerenavsVenus #AusOpen — Leander Paes (@Leander) January 28, 2017

Serena's record-breaking achievement has been commemorated by Wilson, which announced an exclusive, signed, limited-edition racket. All proceeds from the sale of the 23 rackets will go to The Serena Williams Fund.