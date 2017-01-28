        <
          ICYMI: Michael Jordan, Ben Stiller among those congratulating Serena

            MELBOURNE, Australia -- It was the family reunion tennis fans had patiently waited for. The Williams sisters, back at Rod Laver Arena, playing in a Grand Slam final with history on the line.

            If only there didn't have to be a loser.

            Despite a shaky start to the match, Serena Williams was too strong in an emotional 6-4, 6-4 win against Venus for Grand Slam championship No. 23.

            As well as collecting her latest title -- now the most in the Open era -- Serena will also regain the world No. 1 ranking she lost to Angelique Kerber last September. READ MORE

            The numbers crunch:

            • The title is Serena's 23rd Grand Slam, putting her on top of the all-time list in the Open era.

            • The 2017 Australian Open is the record-equaling sixth time Serena has won a Grand Slam without dropping a set.

            • Serena's 15th Grand Slam final victory in straight sets ties Margaret Court for second most of all time, one behind Helen Wills Moody.

            • No player has won more Australian Opens in the Open era than Serena (7).

            Serena's record-breaking achievement has been commemorated by Wilson, which announced an exclusive, signed, limited-edition racket. All proceeds from the sale of the 23 rackets will go to The Serena Williams Fund.