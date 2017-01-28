Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia defeated Bob and Mike Bryan 7-5, 7-5 on Saturday to win the Australian Open men's doubles championship for their first Grand Slam title.

The fourth-seeded Kontinen and Peers started playing together at last year's Australian Open and won five titles together in 2016. They are undefeated in three matches against the Bryan brothers, the most decorated doubles team in tennis history.

The third-seeded Bryans were trying to win their 17th Grand Slam title, which would have tied them with John Newcombe for the most titles, who has 17 with various partners.