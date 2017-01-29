MELBOURNE, Australia -- Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal combined to beat second-seeded Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig 6-2, 6-4 to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title.

The 35-year-old Spears played her part at the Australian Open golden oldies party with her win. Spears was striving to win her first Grand Slam title in her farewell year.

She plans to retire at the end of this season after a career in which she was twice runner-up in mixed doubles finals with Mexican Santiago Gonzalez at the US Open in 2013 and 2014.

The triumph by Spears and the 30-year-old Cabal continued the veterans' theme of the championships with 30-plus players in the men's and women's singles finals, too.