MELBOURNE, Australia -- Beforehand, it was billed by many to be the most important Grand Slam match ever played. After five breathtaking sets, it did not disappoint -- at all.
Two of the sport's most celebrated talents, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, squaring off in a Grand Slam final one more time, a scene we surely thought we wouldn't see again. Except we did.
In the end, Federer completed his unprecedented comeback by downing Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, adding an 18th Grand Slam title to the Swiss' name. READ MORE
The numbers crunch:
This was the ninth major final meeting between Nadal and Federer, the most in men's history.
Federer became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title since Ken Rosewall in the 1972 Australian Open.
This was the first time in Federer's Grand Slam history he's played three or more five-set matches in a single tournament.
Federer also became just the fourth player in the Open era to defeat four top-10 seeds in a Grand Slam.
What a match!
Tennis fans and other sporting stars from around the globe couldn't take their eyes off the historic match, taking to social media to show their delight.
What a match @AustralianOpen 😱😳!!! Amazing @rogerfederer 🐐!!!!! 18🏆!!!!!! 💪🏻👏🏻
Everyone stop right now .. take 6 months off. Come back. Win ..... can't believe what I watched. Congrats to my friend @rogerfederer
Congrats @rogerfederer #AusOpen
Wow, what an @AustralianOpen the two GOATs holding the trophy and historic finals. 2017 is gonna be a fun year for tennis.
2 #goats ...@rogerfederer @RafaelNadal ...we salute you...#Melbourne pic.twitter.com/SiHVlvRuIs
How lucky am I? Congratulations @rogerfederer on #18...Welcome to the club!🎉👏👍@Martina pic.twitter.com/qF28nR4c9n
Vamos Rafa!! 💪🤞
Roger, the CHAMPION 🙌🏻 Well deserved! I'm so happy for you. Congrats to this epic win 🏆@rogerfederer
Fed you are THE man! 💖🙌🏼😭🏆#AusOpen
Never thought I would see these two play in an @AustralianOpen final again. We tennis fans are blessed!! #AusOpen
Who will win? @RafaelNadal or @rogerfederer ? I think Nadal but very happy for either! @AustralianOpen #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MdfK1y7n0o
Thank you both, don't you ever quit tennis!! GRANDEEE ROGER 🙌 So inspiring!!
Amazing match, congratulations to @rogerfederer! #AusOpen
What a great and amazing match to wake up for. Thank you Roger, thank you Rafa. @AustralianOpen
So happy for @rogerfederer 😁
Such high intensity tennis, this is the stuff that Champions are made of.. every point matters #FedererNadal #AusOpen
What an exciting final! 🎾🏆 Congrats to my friend @RogerFederer! #legend #tennis #AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/LxileL3v61
My face watching this match 😍😍😍. #AusOpen
Federer and Nadal should just play every day, forever.
I just hope that you guys never leave us..Bravo @rogerfederer Today's match was so inspiring..❤
Congrats Serena-Venus, Roger and Rafa. What a way to start the Tennis year, can't wait to see what else unfolds this year #exciting #23 #18
The whole world salutes your tears of victory today @rogerfederer, your play was divine ... #AusOpen #AusOpenFinal
This is tennis 🎾❤! Thanks so much guys for everything you showed us during all this years! pic.twitter.com/6xjE2SvRYW
GRACIAS 🎾 / THANK YOU 🎾#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/NBixejFRxT
Thank you so much @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal for this intense, historic, unbelieveble moment of sport!
Best point I've ever seen in my life #ausopen #federer #nadal
Great tournament @AustralianOpen . @rogerfederer crowned , @RafaelNadal so powerful but not his night tonight.
Wow. What. A. Match.
With out a doubt best I have ever seen Fedfan hit his bachand vs Vamos-Rafa hitting hard and flat especially on the return of serv
#AusOpen 😳🙈👀
There is a reason @rogerfederer is the 🐐. He showed us again tonight at @AustralianOpen that true champions always find a way to win. #RF18
A touching tribute
The only thing that came close to rivaling the brutal, high-quality encounter was the heartfelt postmatch trophy presentation.
"Well done, congrats, I feel very happy for you." #Nadal to #Federer. @RafaelNadal thank you for a terrific @AusOpen 2017 pic.twitter.com/NOVECgkVSk
A defeated Nadal praised his great rival for his stunning comeback while Federer wished he could have called the match a draw.
Oh, and what a wonderful sight this was with great Aussie legend Rod Laver sandwiched in between the two finalists.