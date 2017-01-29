        <
          ICYMI: Usain Bolt, Russell Crowe among those reacting to riveting Aussie Open final

          Federer claims Australian Open title on forehand winner (1:11)

          On match point, Roger Federer's forehand winner is challenged by Rafael Nadal. The call is upheld, and Federer is declared the 2017 Australian Open champion. (1:11)

          10:53 AM ET
          • Jake MichaelsESPN Assistant Editor
              Jake Michaels is passionate about sport in general but his heart belongs truly to motorsport - particularly Formula 1. He has been involved with ESPN's Australian team since mid-2013.
          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Beforehand, it was billed by many to be the most important Grand Slam match ever played. After five breathtaking sets, it did not disappoint -- at all.

          Two of the sport's most celebrated talents, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, squaring off in a Grand Slam final one more time, a scene we surely thought we wouldn't see again. Except we did.

          In the end, Federer completed his unprecedented comeback by downing Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, adding an 18th Grand Slam title to the Swiss' name. READ MORE

          The numbers crunch:

          • This was the ninth major final meeting between Nadal and Federer, the most in men's history.

          • Federer became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title since Ken Rosewall in the 1972 Australian Open.

          • This was the first time in Federer's Grand Slam history he's played three or more five-set matches in a single tournament.

          • Federer also became just the fourth player in the Open era to defeat four top-10 seeds in a Grand Slam.

          What a match!

          Tennis fans and other sporting stars from around the globe couldn't take their eyes off the historic match, taking to social media to show their delight.

          A touching tribute

          The only thing that came close to rivaling the brutal, high-quality encounter was the heartfelt postmatch trophy presentation.

          A defeated Nadal praised his great rival for his stunning comeback while Federer wished he could have called the match a draw.

          Oh, and what a wonderful sight this was with great Aussie legend Rod Laver sandwiched in between the two finalists.