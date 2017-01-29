Numbers game: Federer's first-set record, Nadal's ninth-seed curse

Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to win his fifth Australian Open title on Sunday, picking up a record 18th Grand Slam and his first since winning Wimbledon in 2012.

Here are some of the key stats from the match:

*This is the seventh time Roger Federer has gone to five sets in a Grand Slam final, the most in tennis history, breaking a tie with Bjorn Borg and Bill Tilden. Federer was 2-4 the previous six times he'd gone to five sets in a final.

*Playing in his 100th match at the Australian Open, Federer is the first male player to win five titles at three different Slams. He has also won the US Open five times and Wimbledon seven times.

*With the win, Federer, 35, is now the oldest man to win a major since Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open at the age of 37.

*Federer's run to the title is similar to Pete Sampras' win in the 2002 US Open final over Andre Agassi.

Both were the 17th seeds.

These were the last two instances of two men 30-and-over to face off in a Grand Slam final.

Both played their longtime rival and most common opponent that they've faced in a Grand Slam final in their career.

AP Photo, Getty Images

The rivalry

Head-to-head: Nadal still leads 23-12 , but has lost the last two to Federer.

In Grand Slam matches: Federer now trails Nadal 9-3.

In Grand Slam finals: Federer trails Nadal 6-3, defeating the Spaniard in the championship match of a major for the first time in a decade, his last win coming in Wimbledon 2007.

It was the pair's ninth Grand Slam final -- the most between any two players.

Importance of the first set

In all three of his wins in their 12 Grand Slam meetings, Federer has won the first set. The Swiss has a win-loss record of 13-3 in major finals when winning the first set, with the losses coming against Nadal in the 2006 French Open, Juan Martin del Potro in the 2009 US Open, and Djokovic at Wimbledon 2014.

In terms of his rivalry with Nadal, the winner of the first set has won 27 of their 35 meetings. Federer is now 10-6 against Nadal when he wins the opening set.

Nadal is now 3-6 in major finals when losing first set, having only beaten Mariano Puerta in the 2005 French Open, Federer in the 2006 French Open, and Djokovic in the 2014 French Open final.

Nadal is now 7-2 against Federer in best-of-five matches at the tour level when they split the first two sets, with the previous loss coming at Wimbledon in 2007.

Curse of the ninth seed

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

No ninth seed in the final of the Australian Open has gone on to win the title and Nadal's loss ensured that curse continues. The other runner-up ninth seeds are:

2002: Marat Safin

1998: Marcelo Rios

1994: Todd Martin

1989: Miloslav Mecir

1984: Kevin Curren

1974: Phil Dent

1969: Andres Gimeno

Quality of opposition

Federer is just the fourth person in the Open era to defeat four top-10 seeds in a single Slam en route to the title, defeating Tomas Berdych, Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka in addition to Nadal.

The other three are Mats Wilander (1982 French Open), Bjorn Borg (1978 French Open) and Guillermo Vilas (1977 French Open).

(Stats from ESPN Statistics & Information)