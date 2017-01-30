Australian Open champion Roger Federer believes his next realistic chance of winning a Grand Slam will come at Wimbledon in the summer.

The 35-year-old Swiss claimed the 18th Slam title of his career by beating Rafael Nadal in five sets in Melbourne on Sunday.

He is keen to return to the French Open in May, having missed last year's tournament, but Federer expects to fare better on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

He said: "Wimbledon over Roland Garros, yes. On the grass I've got a lot of tournaments there; I play Stuttgart and Halle. So I guess Wimbledon, I know I have a better shot there.

"But at the French Open, if you're not in the draw, you can't win it, so I hope to be in the draw this year, not like last year.

"The U.S. Open, actually, I also think I have a good chance to do well there, but let's enjoy this one first."

Speaking the day after his Australian Open triumph, Federer admitted his body would need time to heal from his exertions in Melbourne.

He struggled with leg and groin pain in the latter stages of the tournament and required a medical time out at the end of the fourth set against Nadal.

Federer added: "I feel OK. I am very tired right now. My legs hurt like mad and my back's stiff now too because I didn't take any treatment, plus I was dancing.

"I'm still on a high, I'm going to crash eventually but that's OK and, like I said, in a week's time I think the pain in my legs will go away, which is going to be nice."