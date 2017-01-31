ROME -- Camila Giorgi has been banned for nine months by the Italian Tennis Federation for refusing a Fed Cup call-up.

The 74th-ranked Giorgi was also fined 30,000 euros ($32,000) for turning down a request to take part in Italy's tie against Spain in April.

The ban prevents Giorgi from Fed Cup play, from training at federation facilities and from receiving a wild card for the Italian Open in May.

Giorgi already sat out last year's Italian Open due to the dispute.

Camila Giorgi remains in a dispute with the Italian Tennis Federation over her participation in the Fed Cup. AP Photo

Giorgi's father and coach, Sergio, said she asked the federation for a break from national team play so she could compete in qualifying for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

Giorgi is the third-highest-ranked Italian after No. 21 Roberta Vinci and No. 47 Sara Errani.

She has played five ties since her Fed Cup debut in 2014 and won the only point in a quarterfinal loss to France last year.