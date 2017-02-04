NIS, Serbia -- Nenad Zimonjic and Viktor Troicki won the doubles to give Serbia an insurmountable lead in the Davis Cup World Group first-round match against Russia.

The pair beat Konstantin Kravchuk and Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-4 on Saturday.

Serbia secured the tie 3-0 ahead of the reverse singles on Sunday. It will play either Croatia or Spain in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic, playing his first match since losing in the second round of the Australian Open, and Troicki gave Serbia a 2-0 lead with singles victories on Friday.

In other Davis Cup World Group first-round matches:

• Australia 3, Czech Republic 0: Sam Groth and John Peers clinched Australia's first-round match against the Czech Republic with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 doubles win over Jiri Vesely and Jan Satral.

Australia, securing the tie 3-0 ahead of the reverse singles on Sunday, will play either the United States or Switzerland in the quarterfinals in April.

• Croatia 2, Spain 1: Marin Draganja and Nikola Mektic beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez and Marco Lopez 6-7 (6), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4, as host Croatia needs one point in the reverse singles to advance.

Croatia, last year's runner-up, is without its four top players -- Marin Cilic, Ivo Karlovic, Borna Coric and Ivan Dodig. Spain is without Rafael Nadal.

• Belgium 2, Germany 1: Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore defeated German brothers Mischa Zverev and Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, as visiting Belgium moved closer to victory.

The first brothers to play together for Germany in the competition saved 15 of the 18 break points they faced but were unable to prevent Bemelmans and De Loore from winning in 3 hours, 13 minutes.

Germany needs to win both of Sunday's reverse singles to preserve its unbeaten record against Belgium. Alexander Zverev was due to play Steve Darcis before German No. 1 Philipp Kohlschreiber faced Arthur De Greef.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.