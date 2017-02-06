FRANKFURT, Germany -- Steve Darcis defeated Alexander Zverev 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (8) to send Belgium into the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals with an unsurmountable 3-1 lead over Germany on Sunday.

With the tie already decided, Ruben Bemelmans beat Mischa Zverev 7-5, 6-1, which gave Belgium a 4-1 upset victory -- its first over Germany in the ninth attempt in the Davis Cup.

Darcis, the Belgian No. 1 in the absence of David Goffin, rallied after losing the first set of the decisive rubber and held his nerve when the 19-year-old Zverev saved three match points in the tiebreaker to win in just over three hours.

"That's why we love the Davis Cup, as we have surprises, and we had one today," the 58th-ranked Darcis said. "The difference between us and them is that we are really a team. They have so many great players, but we play with the heart, for our country and for the people here."

Darcis was ranked lower than three players on the German team.

Zverev fired 21 aces, took the first set in under 30 minutes and appeared to have everything under control until Darcis fought his way back midway through the second set.

Germany now faces another relegation playoff in September after its third-straight first-round defeat.

"Somehow everything went wrong from the start," Germany team captain Michael Kohlmann said.

Darcis began his heroics by beating Philipp Kohlschreiber in the opening rubber.

"We need three miracles to get through this tie," Darcis said afterward.

In other Davis Cup World Group first-round matches:

-- Croatia 2, Spain 3: Pablo Carreno Busta beat Nikola Mektic 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-4 as Spain edged depleted Croatia to reach the quarterfinals on Sunday with a 3-2 victory.

Earlier Sunday, Roberto Bautista Agut defeated Croatia's Franko Skugor 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (6) to put Spain level at 2-2 and send the match into the deciding rubber.

Croatia won the doubles on Saturday for a surprise 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Croatia, last year's World Group runner-up, played with a reserve lineup as it missed its four top players: Marin Cilic, Ivo Karlovic, Borna Coric and Ivan Dodig.

Spain was without Rafael Nadal.

Spain will play Serbia in the quarterfinals, which completed its 4-1 rout of Russia on Sunday.

-- Argentina 2, Italy 2: Defending champions Argentina must wait until Monday to decide their match against Italy. Argentina had trailed 2-0 after the first day but won Saturday's doubles match and Sunday's only rubber to level the scores at 2-2.

Carlos Berlocq beat Paolo Lorenzi 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that ended more than eight hours after the starting time due to rain delays.

Guido Pella and Andreas Seppi will play the final match of the series on Monday.

-- Japan 1, France 4: France completed a 4-1 win over Japan in their Davis Cup World Group first-round tie on Sunday.

France secured a quarterfinal berth on Saturday with a win by the doubles pairing of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut that followed singles victories by Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon.

On Sunday, captain Yannick Noah had the luxury of resting Gasquet and Simon. Mahut replaced Gasquet and took the first set off Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1 before the Japanese player retired with a left wrist injury.

Yasutaka Uchiyama beat Herbert 6-4, 6-4 in the final reverse singles match to restore some pride for the hosts.

France will face either Britain or Canada in April, while Japan will enter the playoffs in September in a bid to retain their place in the top tier.