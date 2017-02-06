MONTPELLIER, France -- Jeremy Chardy of France beat seventh-seeded Marcel Granollers 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Open Sud de France on Monday.

Although Granollers was eclipsed in the first set, dropping his serve three times, Chardy still needed to save six break points.

He beat the Spaniard for the third time in five meetings and next plays the winner of an all-French match between Paul-Henri Mathieu and lucky loser Vincent Millot.

Also, Dustin Brown of Germany had 11 aces as defeated Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Brown saved all four break points and served out victory on his first match point, after breaking Garcia-Lopez in the previous game.

He next faces top-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia, the 2014 U.S. Open champion.