OSTRAVA, Czech Republic -- Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova overcame a late scare on the way to a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Lara Arruabarrena which put defending champion Czech Republic level with Spain at 1-1 in the first round of the Fed Cup on Saturday.

Earlier, French Open champion Garbine Muguruza defeated Barbora Strycova 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 in the opening singles to put Spain 1-0 ahead.

Pliskova was 4-2 up in the second set and looked to be heading for a comfortable victory before Arruabarrena struck back, winning three straight games before wasting a set point at 5-4.

The Czech converted her fourth match point with a backhand volley on the indoor hardcourt at the Ostravar Arena in the eastern city of Ostrava.

In the first set, Pliskova broke her opponent in the third game and served it out with a backhand winner on her second set point.

The seventh-ranked Muguruza converted her first match point after Strycova's return hit the net to keep a perfect 7-0 Fed Cup record.

In Sunday's reverse singles, Pliskova will play Muguruza, and Strycova will face Arruabarrena. In the final doubles match, the Czech duo of Lucie Safarova and Katerina Siniakova will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

In other Fed Cup World Group first-round play:

* Netherlands 1, Belarus 1: Kiki Bertens saved a match point before beating Aryna Sabalenka to level the Netherlands' match against host Belarus at 1-1.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich gave Belarus the lead with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Michaella Krajicek in the opening rubber of the day, before 24th-ranked Bertens took on Aryna Sabalenka, who is 118 places lower.

Sabalenka started brightly to take the first set and had match point in the second-set tiebreaker at 6-5. Bertens took the next three points and went on to win 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the World Group 1st-round match.

Bertens plays Sasnovich in Sunday's reverse singles, before Sabalenka faces Krajicek and the Belarus' doubles duo of Olga Govortsova and Vera Lapko takes on Cindy Burger and Arantxa Rus.

