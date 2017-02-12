MINSK, Belarus -- With or without Victoria Azarenka, Belarus can still succeed on the tennis court.

The former top-ranked player is taking time off after giving birth to her son in December, but Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Aryna Sabalenka stepped up Sunday to beat the Netherlands 4-1 in the Fed Cup quarterfinals.

Sasnovich is ranked 104 places below Dutch world No. 24 Kiki Bertens, but she didn't let it show as she broke Bertens' serve seven times in a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Aryna Sabalenka is lifted into the air by her Belarus team members to celebrate her victory Sunday. Maxim Malinovsky/Getty Images

Next up was Sabalenka, 18, who dug deep to beat veteran Michaelle Krajicek 7-6 (5), 6-4 and put Belarus in the Fed Cup semifinals for the first time with an insurmountable 3-1 lead.

Belarus finished off a strong weekend in the remaining dead-rubber doubles match when Olga Govortsova and Vera Lapko won 6-4, 6-2 against the Dutch duo of Cindy Burger and Arantxa Rus.

Belarus will face either Switzerland or France in April's semifinals.

Czech Republic defeats Spain

Barbora Strycova sent defending champion Czech Republic to the semifinals of the Fed Cup with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Lara Arruabarrena of Spain in the second reverse singles match.

The 17th-ranked Strycova failed to serve it out at 5-2, wasting two match points before closing out the encounter with a backhand drop shot on her fifth match point. Her victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-1 lead over Spain in the best-of-five first-round series. The final doubles match cannot overturn the Czech victory.

The Czechs who have won five of the last six Fed Cup titles will face the United States or Germany in the semis in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.