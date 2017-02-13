Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov said he was "ashamed" after hitting a ball into the face of the umpire during a Davis Cup tie in Ottawa. (1:08)

Tennis umpire Arnaud Gabas has undergone surgery on a fractured bone under his left eye after being hit by Denis Shapovalov in Canada's Davis Cup tie against Great Britain.

Shapovalov smashed a ball in anger during the third set of the deciding rubber against Kyle Edmund, hitting Gabas in the eye and was immediately defaulted. The 17-year-old was fined 7,000 US dollars (£5,600) by the International Tennis Federation.

Gabas was taken to Ottawa General Hospital after the incident, and no damage to the cornea or retina was found. But upon his return to France, a further examination revealed Gabas had sustained a fracture.

"Chair umpire Arnaud Gabas has undergone successful surgery in France to repair a fracture of the orbital bone under his left eye," a statement released by the ITF on Sunday read.

"The fracture was detected when doctors performed X-rays upon Mr Gabas's return from Ottawa, where he was unintentionally hit by a ball during the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group tie between Canada and Great Britain on Feb. 5.

"Mr. Gabas is now back at his home and is in good spirits. His doctors have recommended that he undertake a period of rest and recovery."

There was no intent on Shapovalov's part to hit Gabas but the outcome was an immediate default, handing Britain victory and a Davis Cup quarterfinal away in France in April. The Canadian apologised immediately and then sought Gabas out again in the referee's office.

"I would like to thank my doctors for their excellent support," Gabas added in the ITF statement. "The surgery was successful and I am now concentrating on rest and rehabilitation so I can be back on court in the near future.

"I would also like to express my sincere gratitude for all the messages of support I have received from around the world.''