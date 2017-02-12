QUITO, Ecuador -- Victor Estrella Burgos won his third straight title at the Ecuador Open, defeating Paolo Lorenzi 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (6) on Sunday.

Sunday's title was the third in ATP singles for the unseeded Dominican. They have all come on clay in Quito.

The third-seeded Lorenzi was trying for his second ATP singles title after winning last year on clay in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Estrella Burgos advanced with victories over top-seeded Ivo Karlovic of Croatia, Federico Gaio of Italy and No. 4 Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil.