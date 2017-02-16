Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard lost a Super Bowl LI bet to a fan, who asked her on a date via Twitter if the Patriots won. Bouchard stays true to her word and takes the fan to the Nets game with courtside seats. (0:56)

NEW YORK -- Genie Bouchard kept her word after the Atlanta Falcons lost the lead.

The Canadian tennis star and now swimsuit model sat courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night with a fan who asked her for a date on Twitter if the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John 😊 On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017

Bouchard tweeted during the Super Bowl that she knew the Falcons would win. A fan named John Goehrke responded to her by writing "if patriots win we go on a date?" and she responded "Sure."

The Falcons then blew a 25-point lead as the Patriots rallied to win in overtime, and Bouchard agreed to keep her word. In New York for ceremonies tied to the "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit issue, in which she appears, she met Goehrke earlier Wednesday and they sat together for the game against the Bucks, even walking on the court and throwing some souvenir balls into the stands.

