BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Second-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay was knocked out of the Argentina Open second round on Thursday, losing to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Dolgopolov won their only previous tour-level meeting in 2014 in Buenos Aires, and Cuevas had reached the quarterfinals in the last two years.

No. 3-seeded David Ferrer played later Thursday against local wild card Carlos Berlocq. Ferrer won three straight Buenos Aires titles from 2012 to 2014. Tommy Robredo, the 2009 champion, was also in action against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil.