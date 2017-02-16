Top seed Marin Cilic battled past fellow countryman Borna Coric to set up a quarterfinal with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

Cilic rattled through the first set but was forced to go the distance before he eventually sealed a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 victory on Thursday. He will next play Frenchman Tsonga for a place in the last four.

Third seed David Goffin had to come from a set down to beat wildcard Robin Haase 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, while No, 4 seed Tomas Berdych comfortably saw off Richard Gasquet 7-6(4), 6-1.

Berdych will now face Martin Klizan in the last eight while Goffin was handed a quarterfinal clash against Grigor Dimitrov, after the No. 5 seed won through 7-6(7) 6-1 against Denis Istomin.