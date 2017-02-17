ROTTERDAM, Netherlands -- Top-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia and defending champion Martin Klizan of Slovakia both lost in the quarterfinals of the World Tennis Tournament on Friday.

Cilic was beaten 7-6 (8), 7-6 (5) by sixth-seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat the former US Open champion for only the second time in seven meetings. Tsonga had 12 aces compared with nine for Cilic, and neither dropped his serve.

Klizan was soundly beaten 6-3, 6-3 in one hour by fourth-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych, who took his three break-point chances and did not concede one on his serve. Berdych has now won all four of their matches.

Tsonga and Berdych meet in the semifinals Saturday, with Berdych holding an 8-3 lead overall.

In Friday's later quarterfinals, second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria faced unseeded qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, and No. 3 David Goffin of Belgium took on No. 5 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.