          Kei Nishikori tops Joao Sousa to reach semifinals at Argentina Open

          7:09 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Top-seeded Kei Nishikori is finding his footing on clay.

          After struggling in his first match in the Argentina Open, Nishikori, a native of Japan, defeated No. 6 Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the outdoor clay-court event.

          Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain and Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine also reached the last four.

          Carreno Busta defeated fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, and Dolgopolov won over Gerald Melzer of Austria 7-5, 6-4.

          Carreno Busta will face Dolgopolov in one semifinal on Saturday. Nishikori will face either Carlos Berlocq of Argentina or Thiago Monteiro of Brazil.