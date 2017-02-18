ROTTERDAM, Netherlands -- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrated his 400th career win in style by beating fourth-seeded Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the World Tennis Tournament on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Frenchman was dominant on serve, hitting 10 aces, winning 88 percent of his points on first serve and not conceding a break point against the hard-hitting Czech.

He broke Berdych once in each set and beat him for only the fourth time in 12 matches.

Tsonga's opponent in the final will be third-seeded David Goffin of Belgium or qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, a doubles specialist ranked No. 109 in singles. Their semifinal was later Saturday.

Tsonga, who is ranked No. 14, has 12 career titles and lost the final in Rotterdam six years ago.