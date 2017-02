Naomi Broady suffered a disappointing loss to qualifier Anna Blinkova in the first round of the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest.

The British No. 3 was a set up against the Russian, who is ranked 48 places lower at 148, but was unable to maintain her advantage.

Broady served 16 aces but dropped serve once in both the second and third sets to lose 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 45 minutes.