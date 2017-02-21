DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- No. 1 seed Milos Raonic opened with an easy win Tuesday in his first appearance at the Delray Beach Open.

Raonic, the fourth-ranked player in the world, defeated American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4. The 26-year-old Canadian advanced to a second-round match against 59th-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia, who beat Santiago Giraldo of Colombia 6-2, 6-3.

No. 3 seed Jack Sock defeated Radu Albot 6-4, 7-6. Sock, the 21st-ranked player in the world and top American, was challenged by his opponent from Moldova. Albot was up 2-1 in the tiebreaker before Sock won six straight points, finishing the match with a strong forehand down the line.

Sock plays next against 99th-ranked Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who defeated Dustin Brown of Germany 6-3, 6-3.