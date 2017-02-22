Timea Babos, the top seed and home favourite, booked her place in the second round of the Hungarian Ladies Open by defeating Turkey's Ipek Soylu Wednesday.

Babos prevailed 6-3, 6-2 and will now face Russia's Anna Blinkova in the second round.

Second-seed Lucie Safarova, of the Czech Republic, is through to quarterfinals after sweeping aside Chinese Taipei's Su-Wei Hsieh 6-2, 6-1 in round two.

Safarova's opponent in the last eight will be Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who upset sixth-seed Pauline Parmentier, of France, 7-6(3), 6-4 in the second round.

Third-seed Julia Goerges, of Germany, is also through to the quarterfinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Croatia's Donna Vekic, but fourth-seed Sorana Cirstea, of Romania, is out after a shock 6-3, 6-2 first-round defeat to Germany's Carina Witthoeft.