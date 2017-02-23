Timea Babos, the top seed and home favourite, is through to the quarterfinals of the Hungarian Ladies Open after beating Anna Blinkova in the second round.

Babos defeated her Russian opponent 6-3, 6-2 and will next France's Oceane Dodin, the No.7 seed, who swept aside Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1 in the last 16.

No.5 seed Yanina Wickmayer, of Belgium, will face Germany's Julia Goerges in the quarterfinals after beating Russia's Irini Khromacheva 6-4, 6-2.

In Thursday's other match, Germany's Carina Witthoeft defeated the United States' Irina Falconi 7-6(3), 6-3 to set up a last-eight clash with compatriot Annika Beck.

The final quarterfinal sees No.2 seed Lucie Safarova, of the Czech Republic, take on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, of Belarus.