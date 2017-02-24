DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Elina Svitolina ousted top-seeded Angelique Kerber on Friday to advance to the finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships against Caroline Wozniacki.

Kerber, who would have reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking if she won the Dubai title, struggled with a knee injury during a 6-3, 7-6 (3) loss to Svitolina, seventh seed.

"I'm not thinking about this," Kerber said. "For me it's really important to be healthy. I don't know what's with my knee now, but I feel pain a little bit. At the end, I tried my best. This is how I am."

It was Kerber's third consecutive loss to Svitolina, who increased her winning streak to 11 matches. The Ukrainian won the Taiwan Open earlier this month for a fifth career title.

Wozniacki, the 10th seed from Denmark, reached her second consecutive final of the season with a 6-3, 6-4 semifinal win over Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Wozniacki, a losing finalist at the Doha tournament last week, is seeking her 26th career title.

"Very happy how I have managed to get through these two weeks, because it's been very tiring mentally," she said. "The fact that I have just been staying in there and keep grinding, I'm kind of proud of that."

The last time she reached back-to-back finals was at the 2014 US Open and Tokyo tournaments, but lost both.

Wozniacki won the Dubai title in 2011 and has reached at least the semifinals in six of the seven years she's played at the event, compiling a 22-5 record.

"I love playing here," she said. "To have a finals here again, it just feels good."