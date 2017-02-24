DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Jack Sock moved into the semifinals at the Delray Beach Open by beating Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (4) in an all-American matchup Friday.

Sock will play yet another American on Saturday for a berth in the final: Donald Young, who didn't even need to play a point to get there. Young's quarterfinal opponent, Steve Darcis, withdrew from the tournament, citing personal reasons.

The third-seeded Sock has not dropped a set at the hard-court event as he seeks his second title of 2017, third of his career. Young has never won an ATP title. Sock is 2-0 against Young in previous meetings.

The quarterfinals in the other half of the draw were scheduled for Friday night: defending champion Sam Querrey vs. 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, and top-seeded Milos Raonic vs. Kyle Edmund.