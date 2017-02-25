Timea Babos, the No.1 seed and home favourite, is through to the semi-finals of the Hungarian Ladies Open.

Babos defeated France's Oceane Dodin 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 to book a last-four clash with Germany's Julia Goerges, the No.3 seed, who saw off Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer 6-1, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

The other semifinal will see No.2-seed Lucie Safarova, of the Czech Republic, take on Germany's Carina Witthoeft.

Safarova defeated Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 7-5, while Witthoeft thrashed compatriot Annika Beck 6-1, 6-1.