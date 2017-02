Timea Babos will face doubles partner Lucie Safarova in the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest on Sunday.

Safarova, seeded No. 2, progressed to the final first on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Carina Witthoeft in 84 minutes.

Babos, the top seed, also won in straight-sets against Julia Goerges, but some of the early exchanges meant her passage wasn't as smooth.

The home favourite went on to win 7-5, 6-1 before she was due to play alongside Safarova in the doubles semifinals.